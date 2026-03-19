Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Indra Sistemas S.A. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.95 and traded as low as $32.64. Indra Sistemas shares last traded at $33.45, with a volume of 3,900 shares traded.

Indra Sistemas Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

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Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $999.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Indra Sistemas had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter.

About Indra Sistemas

Indra Sistemas SA is a Madrid-based global technology and consulting firm specializing in information and communications technology (ICT) and defense systems. The company designs, develops and implements turnkey solutions for sectors including transportation, energy, public administration, financial services, telecommunications and security. Through system integration, application development, managed services and outsourcing, Indra helps clients navigate digital transformation and optimize operational performance.

In its defense and security business, Indra delivers radar systems, air traffic management platforms, command-and-control centers, simulation and training tools, as well as cybersecurity solutions.

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