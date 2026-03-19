52,000 Shares in Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR $BILI Acquired by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 226.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 253.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 25.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 19.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Bilibili during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan upgraded BILI from “neutral” to “overweight” and raised its price target to $35, highlighting AI-driven engagement and ad-revenue upside; this is a clear analyst catalyst supporting upside. JP Morgan Upgrades Bilibili

JPMorgan upgraded BILI from “neutral” to “overweight” and raised its price target to $35, highlighting AI-driven engagement and ad-revenue upside; this is a clear analyst catalyst supporting upside. Positive Sentiment: Coverage noting DAU growth and an ad-revenue surge (buy thesis) reinforces the narrative that monetization is improving, which supports longer-term valuation. Bilibili: Still A ‘Buy’

Coverage noting DAU growth and an ad-revenue surge (buy thesis) reinforces the narrative that monetization is improving, which supports longer-term valuation. Positive Sentiment: Multiple outlets report JPMorgan turning bullish specifically on AI initiatives boosting engagement and ad revenue — a thematic positive for forward growth and ad monetization prospects. JPM Turns Bullish on Bilibili

Multiple outlets report JPMorgan turning bullish specifically on AI initiatives boosting engagement and ad revenue — a thematic positive for forward growth and ad monetization prospects. Positive Sentiment: Apple opened developer accounts on Bilibili ahead of WWDC, increasing the platform’s visibility among developers and potentially improving content/app integrations — modestly positive for user engagement and ecosystem reach. Apple Opens Developer Accounts on bilibili

Apple opened developer accounts on Bilibili ahead of WWDC, increasing the platform’s visibility among developers and potentially improving content/app integrations — modestly positive for user engagement and ecosystem reach. Neutral Sentiment: Bilibili Gaming coverage (esports match previews) is brand/engagement positive but likely immaterial to near-term revenue — more of a marketing/user-engagement signal. Bilibili Gaming vs G2 Esports Preview

Bilibili Gaming coverage (esports match previews) is brand/engagement positive but likely immaterial to near-term revenue — more of a marketing/user-engagement signal. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest notes show anomalous/zero values (NaN/inconsistent), suggesting the short-interest data is unreliable now; treat these entries cautiously.

Reported short-interest notes show anomalous/zero values (NaN/inconsistent), suggesting the short-interest data is unreliable now; treat these entries cautiously. Negative Sentiment: Unusual options activity: a large uptick in put buying (?18,822 puts, ~130% above typical daily put volume) signals increased bearish bets or hedging, which can add downward pressure on the stock in the short term.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BILI

Bilibili Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of NASDAQ BILI opened at $25.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $36.40. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.11 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.75.

Bilibili Profile

(Free Report)

Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) is a leading Chinese online entertainment platform renowned for its focus on animation, comics and games (ACG) content. The company operates a video-sharing website where users can view, upload and comment on a wide range of content, from full-length anime episodes to user-generated short videos. In addition to on-demand streaming, Bilibili offers live broadcasting services that connect creators with fans through real-time interaction features such as “bullet comments” that flow across the screen.

Beyond its core video community, Bilibili generates revenue through multiple value-added services.

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