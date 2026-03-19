18,612 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Bought by Investment Research Partners LLC

Investment Research Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,000. United Parcel Service makes up about 0.7% of Investment Research Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 76.5% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 284.1% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $96.90 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $122.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $82.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $24.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 25,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $2,655,236.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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