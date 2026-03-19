Investment Research Partners LLC Invests $1.24 Million in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Investment Research Partners LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 3,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 250 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting Lowe’s Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting Lowe’s Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lowe’s launched HomeCare+, a $99/year, associate-powered subscription that bundles seven in-home maintenance services for MyLowe’s members — a push toward recurring revenue and deeper customer engagement that could improve retention and service margins over time. HomeCare+ press release

Lowe’s launched HomeCare+, a $99/year, associate-powered subscription that bundles seven in-home maintenance services for MyLowe’s members — a push toward recurring revenue and deeper customer engagement that could improve retention and service margins over time. Positive Sentiment: Lowe’s expanded its AI-driven supply chain relationship with RELEX (and Accenture) to unify replenishment and allocation platforms — a move that can reduce stockouts, improve inventory turns and lower costs over time, supporting margins. RELEX partnership announcement

Lowe’s expanded its AI-driven supply chain relationship with RELEX (and Accenture) to unify replenishment and allocation platforms — a move that can reduce stockouts, improve inventory turns and lower costs over time, supporting margins. Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying: Achmea Investment Management increased its position by ~6,916 shares, signaling at least some buy-side conviction amid recent volatility. Institutional buying report

Institutional buying: Achmea Investment Management increased its position by ~6,916 shares, signaling at least some buy-side conviction amid recent volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks / market interest notes: several outlets report heavy investor searches and attention on LOW, indicating elevated retail/institutional focus — useful for liquidity but not a directional catalyst by itself. Zacks investor interest article

Zacks / market interest notes: several outlets report heavy investor searches and attention on LOW, indicating elevated retail/institutional focus — useful for liquidity but not a directional catalyst by itself. Negative Sentiment: Short-term price pressure and valuation concerns: coverage noting recent share-price weakness (week/month declines) and questions about fair valuation appear to be weighing on sentiment — investors may be taking profits or re-pricing LOW given recent volatility. Valuation / price weakness piece

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $294.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Barclays upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.76.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lowe’s Companies

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.17, for a total transaction of $4,701,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 231,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,341,500.31. The trade was a 7.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $230.87 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.38 and a 1 year high of $293.06. The company has a market cap of $129.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $267.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.71.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 61.40% and a net margin of 7.71%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe’s also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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