Investment Research Partners LLC Invests $809,000 in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Investment Research Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,752 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tesla Trading Down 1.6%
Shares of TSLA stock opened at $392.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 363.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $417.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $426.59. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.25 and a twelve month high of $498.83.
Tesla News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Tesla confirmed a $4.3 billion supply agreement with LG Energy Solution to build an LFP battery cell plant in Lansing, Michigan — a material step toward U.S. domestic battery supply for Megapack energy systems and a de?risk for supply chains. US government confirms Tesla and LG Energy Solution’s $4.3 billion battery deal
- Positive Sentiment: Samsung said it will start volume production of Tesla’s AI chips in its Texas fab in late 2027, signaling a move to diversify Tesla’s silicon supply and reduce reliance on TSMC — important for scaling Optimus/robotaxi compute. Samsung Elec plans to produce Tesla chips starting late 2027
- Positive Sentiment: Model Y was reported as the world’s best?selling car for the third year, underscoring continued product demand and pricing power in Tesla’s core vehicle segment. Tesla Model Y Emerges As World’s Best?Selling Car For Third Year
- Neutral Sentiment: Elon Musk pushed the “Terafab” AI?chip project and Musk/management have scheduled a March 21 debut — strategically important but execution?heavy; investors are parsing opportunity vs. cost. Dear Tesla Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for March 21
- Neutral Sentiment: CEO comments continue to tease a late?April Roadster unveiling — a marketing positive but with limited near?term revenue impact. Elon Musk pours cold water on April 1 Tesla Roadster unveiling
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive threat: Nvidia’s DRIVE ecosystem and partnerships (Uber, BYD, Hyundai, others) are forming a broad rival stack to Tesla’s full?stack robotaxi approach — this raises execution and market?share risk for Tesla’s autonomy thesis. Forget Tesla — Nvidia And Lucid Are Quietly Building Uber’s AI Fleet
- Negative Sentiment: Autonomy skepticism: prominent investors and analysts warn Tesla’s current FSD still doesn’t work to expectations, increasing short?term sentiment risk and potential for negative headlines. Sell alert? Wall Street expert warns Tesla FSD does not work
- Negative Sentiment: Capital and dilution risk: reporting on Terafab and related fab plans has raised expectations of a significant capital raise (Electrek estimates a large secondary) and a multibillion?dollar Terafab price tag — investors worry about funding and near?term margin pressure. Tesla Terafab plans point to inevitable capital raise — Electrek
- Negative Sentiment: Near?term headwinds: a stronger?than?expected inflation print and broader market pullback have pressured high?beta names like TSLA, compounding company?specific negatives today. Why Tesla stock is down in the red today
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total transaction of $26,724,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 577,031 shares in the company, valued at $257,009,607.40. The trade was a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.56, for a total transaction of $10,692,774.36. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,173,649.64. This represents a 56.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,995 shares of company stock worth $38,315,650. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on Tesla from $313.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $406.84.
Get Our Latest Research Report on TSLA
Tesla Profile
Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.
Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.
See Also
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