Investment Research Partners LLC Invests $809,000 in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Investment Research Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,752 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Tesla Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $392.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 363.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $417.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $426.59. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.25 and a twelve month high of $498.83.

Tesla News Roundup

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total transaction of $26,724,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 577,031 shares in the company, valued at $257,009,607.40. The trade was a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.56, for a total transaction of $10,692,774.36. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,173,649.64. This represents a 56.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,995 shares of company stock worth $38,315,650. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on Tesla from $313.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $406.84.

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Tesla Profile

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Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

See Also

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