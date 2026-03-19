Payne Capital Management LLC Buys 6,196 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

Payne Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 4.6% of Payne Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Payne Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $14,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOT. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $396,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 160.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $265.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.43. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $209.64 and a 52 week high of $298.66. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

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