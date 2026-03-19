374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 333,369 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the February 12th total of 381,971 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,541 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,541 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 374Water

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in 374Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in 374Water in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in 374Water during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of 374Water during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of 374Water during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of 374Water to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 374Water in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

374Water Stock Performance

SCWO opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.12. 374Water has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $10.90. The company has a market cap of $46.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

374Water Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

374Water, Inc (NASDAQ: SCWO) develops and commercializes advanced water treatment technologies based on supercritical water oxidation (SCWO). The company’s flagship offering utilizes high-temperature and high-pressure conditions to oxidize organic contaminants in industrial and agricultural wastewater, converting harmful substances into benign end products such as clean water, carbon dioxide, and salts. This proprietary process is capable of destroying a wide range of pollutants, including hydrocarbons, PFAS, and biological sludges, without the need for harmful chemicals or lengthy residence times.

In addition to manufacturing modular SCWO reactors, 374Water provides end-to-end solutions encompassing system design, engineering, installation, pilot testing, commissioning, and ongoing maintenance.

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