TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$149.58 and traded as low as C$138.64. TerraVest Industries shares last traded at C$139.83, with a volume of 40,291 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TVK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TerraVest Industries from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$150.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of TerraVest Industries from C$195.00 to C$209.00 in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of TerraVest Industries from C$184.50 to C$187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TerraVest Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$188.50.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TVK

TerraVest Industries Stock Down 0.6%

The stock has a market cap of C$3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$149.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$143.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.54.

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.50 earnings per share for the quarter. TerraVest Industries had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 5.90%.The company had revenue of C$408.35 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that TerraVest Industries Inc. will post 4.4510412 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TerraVest Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. TerraVest Industries’s payout ratio is 17.22%.

TerraVest Industries Company Profile

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TerraVest Industries Inc is a manufacturer of home heating products, propane, anhydrous ammonia, natural gas liquids transport vehicles, storage vessels, energy processing equipment, and fiberglass storage tanks. The company’s operating segments are Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment is engaged in the manufacturing of bulk LPG transport trailers, LPG delivery & service trucks, bulk LPG storage tanks, residential & commercial LPG tanks, dispensers, and other products.

Further Reading

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