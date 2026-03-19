London & Associated Properties (LON:LAS) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

London & Associated Properties Plc (LON:LAS – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.50 and traded as low as GBX 2. London & Associated Properties shares last traded at GBX 3.50, with a volume of 1,080,385 shares traded.

London & Associated Properties Trading Up 0.6%

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.56. The company has a market capitalization of £2.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.09.

About London & Associated Properties

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London & Associated Properties is a fully listed property investment company specialising in retail. It owns a portfolio of shopping centres and other retail property currently worth some £78m. LAP also invests in joint ventures with institutional co-owners; these have included Oaktree Capital Management, Schroders and Bank of Scotland. LAMS, LAP's directly owned subsidiary, is an property asset manager that carries out both asset management and property management for third parties. These parties have included the Lloyds Bank, NAMA, Deloittes and Grant Thornton as well as the joint ventures in which LAP has invested.

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