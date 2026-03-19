Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC Sells 249,127 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 48.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,127 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for about 17.8% of Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF worth $24,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 75.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,777,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,366 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 103.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,497,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,314 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,775,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,073 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 466.3% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,562,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,774 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 194.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,879,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,735 shares during the last quarter.

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SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.54 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $91.26 and a 12-month high of $91.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.54.

About SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

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