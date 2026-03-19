Insider Buying: The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR) Insider Purchases £68,079.30 in Stock

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR – Get Free Report) insider Richard West bought 514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of £132.45 per share, for a total transaction of £68,079.30.

The Bankers Investment Trust Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of LON BNKR opened at GBX 131.60 on Thursday. The Bankers Investment Trust PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 94.10 and a 1 year high of GBX 138.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 133.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 131.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.57.

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The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The bank reported GBX 2.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The Bankers Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 551.87% and a positive return on equity of 16.08%.

About The Bankers Investment Trust

Over the long term, the Company aims to achieve capital growth in excess of the FTSE World Index and dividend growth greater than inflation, as measured by the UK Consumer Price Index (‘CPI’), by investing in companies listed throughout the world.

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