Molecular Partners’ (MOLN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Molecular Partners’ Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.35) EPS.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Molecular Partners from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.38.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Molecular Partners
Molecular Partners Stock Performance
Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts predict that Molecular Partners will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molecular Partners
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Molecular Partners stock. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Molecular Partners AG Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:MOLN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.
Trending Headlines about Molecular Partners
Here are the key news stories impacting Molecular Partners this week:
- Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised quarterly and full?year EPS estimates for 2026 and 2027 (multiple quarters revised toward smaller losses), upgraded FY2026 from ($1.70) to ($1.42) and FY2027 from ($1.64) to ($1.35), and reiterated a “Buy” rating with a $13 price target — a clear catalyst supporting today’s uptick. MarketBeat MOLN coverage
- Positive Sentiment: News outlets picked up HC Wainwright’s Buy call, amplifying investor attention and likely contributing to buying pressure. Molecular Partners Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright
- Neutral Sentiment: Molecular Partners will present three posters at the AACR 2026 Annual Meeting (April) highlighting its DARPin therapeutic programs — good for scientific credibility and long?term investor awareness but unlikely to produce immediate revenue or clinical readouts. Company Announces AACR Posters
About Molecular Partners
Molecular Partners AG is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, specializing in the design and development of DARPin® (Designed Ankyrin Repeat Protein) therapies. These small, modular proteins are engineered to bind with high specificity and affinity to disease-relevant targets. The company’s technology platform aims to deliver novel treatments across multiple therapeutic areas by leveraging the unique properties of DARPins, including stability, tissue penetration and multi-specific binding capabilities.
The company’s development pipeline spans infectious diseases, ophthalmology and oncology.
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