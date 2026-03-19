Molecular Partners’ (MOLN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Molecular Partners’ Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.35) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Molecular Partners from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

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Molecular Partners Stock Performance

Shares of MOLN opened at $4.57 on Monday. Molecular Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $5.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.19. The stock has a market cap of $184.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.03.

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts predict that Molecular Partners will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molecular Partners

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Molecular Partners stock. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Molecular Partners AG Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:MOLN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Molecular Partners

Here are the key news stories impacting Molecular Partners this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised quarterly and full?year EPS estimates for 2026 and 2027 (multiple quarters revised toward smaller losses), upgraded FY2026 from ($1.70) to ($1.42) and FY2027 from ($1.64) to ($1.35), and reiterated a “Buy” rating with a $13 price target — a clear catalyst supporting today’s uptick. MarketBeat MOLN coverage

HC Wainwright raised quarterly and full?year EPS estimates for 2026 and 2027 (multiple quarters revised toward smaller losses), upgraded FY2026 from ($1.70) to ($1.42) and FY2027 from ($1.64) to ($1.35), and reiterated a “Buy” rating with a $13 price target — a clear catalyst supporting today’s uptick. Positive Sentiment: News outlets picked up HC Wainwright’s Buy call, amplifying investor attention and likely contributing to buying pressure. Molecular Partners Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

News outlets picked up HC Wainwright’s Buy call, amplifying investor attention and likely contributing to buying pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Molecular Partners will present three posters at the AACR 2026 Annual Meeting (April) highlighting its DARPin therapeutic programs — good for scientific credibility and long?term investor awareness but unlikely to produce immediate revenue or clinical readouts. Company Announces AACR Posters

About Molecular Partners

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Molecular Partners AG is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, specializing in the design and development of DARPin® (Designed Ankyrin Repeat Protein) therapies. These small, modular proteins are engineered to bind with high specificity and affinity to disease-relevant targets. The company’s technology platform aims to deliver novel treatments across multiple therapeutic areas by leveraging the unique properties of DARPins, including stability, tissue penetration and multi-specific binding capabilities.

The company’s development pipeline spans infectious diseases, ophthalmology and oncology.

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