Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Insider Purchases £5,728.94 in Stock

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) insider Tamara Ingram bought 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,794 per share, with a total value of £5,728.94.

Intertek Group Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of ITRK opened at GBX 3,682 on Thursday. Intertek Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 3,632 and a 52-week high of GBX 5,150. The company has a market capitalization of £5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,371.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,620.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.20.

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Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 255.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Intertek Group had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 31.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intertek Group plc will post 263.7305699 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Intertek Group

Positive Sentiment: Clustered insider purchases: multiple senior executives (including several directors and the CEO group) bought modest lots around GBX ~3,794 on March 13–16, which can be read as a vote of confidence from management. Insider Buying and Selling Alert

Clustered insider purchases: multiple senior executives (including several directors and the CEO group) bought modest lots around GBX ~3,794 on March 13–16, which can be read as a vote of confidence from management. Positive Sentiment: Director-level buy: Jean?Michel Valette purchased 154 shares (reported separately), reinforcing the pattern of insider accumulation at these price levels. Valette Purchase

Director-level buy: Jean?Michel Valette purchased 154 shares (reported separately), reinforcing the pattern of insider accumulation at these price levels. Neutral Sentiment: Small individual buys (e.g., Kawal Preet, Jeremy Maiden, Andrew Martin and several others) are supportive but immaterial on their own given the small sizes. Kawal Preet Purchase

Small individual buys (e.g., Kawal Preet, Jeremy Maiden, Andrew Martin and several others) are supportive but immaterial on their own given the small sizes. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst context: recent research notes trimmed price targets (Jefferies, Citi cuts earlier in March) but consensus remains a moderate buy — this is background pressure on sentiment. Analyst Coverage

Analyst context: recent research notes trimmed price targets (Jefferies, Citi cuts earlier in March) but consensus remains a moderate buy — this is background pressure on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Large insider sales: Andre Lacroix sold 37,635 shares (~£1.4m) and Colm Deasy sold 3,176 shares (~£120k) at ~GBX 3,794. These sizeable disposals increase available supply and can weigh on near?term price action even if sales reflect personal liquidity rather than company outlook. Lacroix Sale Deasy Sale

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Here are the key news stories impacting Intertek Group this week:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ITRK shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,800 to GBX 4,800 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,847 to GBX 5,717 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,169.50.

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Intertek Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide.

Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers’ operations and supply chains.

Intertek is a purpose-led company to Bring Quality, Safety and Sustainability to Life. We provide 24/7 mission-critical quality assurance solutions to our clients to ensure that they can operate with well-functioning supply chains in each of their operations.

Our Customer Promise is: Intertek Total Quality Assurance expertise, delivered consistently, with precision, pace and passion, enabling our customers to power ahead safely.

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