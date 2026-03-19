Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Price Target to $9.00

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

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Stellus Capital Investment Stock Performance

SCM opened at $9.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $15.39. The firm has a market cap of $275.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average is $12.27.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The investment management company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $23.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.33 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stellus Capital Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.3%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.68%.

Insider Transactions at Stellus Capital Investment

In other Stellus Capital Investment news, Director Bruce R. Bilger bought 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $397,582.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 228,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,993,200.70. The trade was a 24.92% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert T. Ladd bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $304,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 667,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,811,034.50. The trade was a 5.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 87,890 shares of company stock valued at $766,551. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stellus Capital Investment

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Stellus Capital Investment

Here are the key news stories impacting Stellus Capital Investment this week:

Positive Sentiment: Senior insiders materially increased stakes (CEO Robert Ladd bought 35,000 shares on Mar 13 and an additional 1,700 shares on Mar 16; Director Bruce Bilger and CFO W. Todd Huskinson also made large purchases) — a strong signal of management confidence that can support the stock. Insider Buys

Senior insiders materially increased stakes (CEO Robert Ladd bought 35,000 shares on Mar 13 and an additional 1,700 shares on Mar 16; Director Bruce Bilger and CFO W. Todd Huskinson also made large purchases) — a strong signal of management confidence that can support the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Company declared a monthly dividend (record Mar 31, pay Apr 15) with a very high headline yield (~15% reported). That attracts income buyers but raises scrutiny over sustainability given the payout ratio. Dividend Filing

Company declared a monthly dividend (record Mar 31, pay Apr 15) with a very high headline yield (~15% reported). That attracts income buyers but raises scrutiny over sustainability given the payout ratio. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional and hedge fund activity shows repositioning — several firms increased stakes recently, which can provide baseline demand but also signals active trading rather than a one-way conviction. Institutional Holdings

Institutional and hedge fund activity shows repositioning — several firms increased stakes recently, which can provide baseline demand but also signals active trading rather than a one-way conviction. Negative Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut its price target to $9 and set a “market perform” rating — a clear near-term headwind as analyst tone and lower targets can trigger selling and reduce upside expectations. KBW Downgrade

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut its price target to $9 and set a “market perform” rating — a clear near-term headwind as analyst tone and lower targets can trigger selling and reduce upside expectations. Negative Sentiment: Recent quarter showed an EPS and revenue miss (reported Mar 11: $0.29 EPS vs. $0.31 est.; revenue $23.98M vs. $26.33M) and a payout ratio above 100% — these fundamentals raise questions about earnings durability and dividend coverage. Earnings & Metrics

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE: SCM) is a closed-end, externally managed business development company that provides debt and equity financing to middle market companies in the United States. As an investment vehicle specializing in private credit, Stellus focuses on originating and structuring senior secured loans, unitranche facilities, mezzanine debt, and equity co-investments tailored to the unique needs of growing businesses. Its flexible capital solutions are designed to support acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth initiatives, and balance sheet refinancings.

Operating under an evergreen structure, Stellus Capital Investment partners with a diverse group of portfolio companies across industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, business services, and specialty finance.

Further Reading

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