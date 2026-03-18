Marathon Asset Management LP Grows Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Marathon Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 5.7% of Marathon Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Marathon Asset Management LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. North Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.2% in the third quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 194 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.5% during the third quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 244 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

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UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $287.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $234.60 and a 12-month high of $606.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $113.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.81 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 67.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNH. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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