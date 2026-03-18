Sprott Uranium Miners ETF $URNM is Greenfield Seitz Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Greenfield Seitz Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,623 shares during the quarter. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF comprises 2.5% of Greenfield Seitz Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Greenfield Seitz Capital Management LLC owned 0.40% of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF worth $7,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in URNM. SIH Partners LLLP grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 134.7% during the 3rd quarter. SIH Partners LLLP now owns 15,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $415,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 26.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,704,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 47.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter.

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Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Performance

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF stock opened at $65.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.00. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $84.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.93.

About Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

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