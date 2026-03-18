iShares California Muni Bond ETF $CMF Position Boosted by Manhattan West Asset Management LLC

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,112 shares during the period. iShares California Muni Bond ETF comprises 4.2% of Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC owned about 0.57% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $20,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMF. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $63,000.

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iShares California Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $57.51 on Wednesday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.61 and a 1 year high of $58.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.46.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies. The Index is a subset of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index and is consists of municipal bonds issued in the State of California.

Further Reading

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