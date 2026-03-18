Graybill Wealth Management LTD. Raises Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 47.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and Company accounts for 1.6% of Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $5,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.6% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 953 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.61, for a total transaction of $174,027.33. Following the sale, the director owned 36,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,713,291.43. The trade was a 2.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $334,010.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,095 shares in the company, valued at $2,509,228.70. This represents a 11.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 2,787 shares of company stock worth $551,391 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $161.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.53. The company has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.05. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $127.59 and a one year high of $187.35.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 15.76%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.43 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.350-12.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to reacquire up to 0% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BDX. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $172.00 target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.46.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BDX

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD’s products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company’s operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD’s product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

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