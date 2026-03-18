Newmark Group, Inc. $NMRK Shares Sold by Penn Capital Management Company LLC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,079,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607,706 shares during the quarter. Newmark Group comprises approximately 1.6% of Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned about 0.60% of Newmark Group worth $20,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 14,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Newmark Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Newmark Group by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 58.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Newmark Group Stock Up 1.9%

NMRK opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.15. Newmark Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $19.83.

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.86 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Newmark Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.820-1.920 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NMRK. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Newmark Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmark Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on NMRK

About Newmark Group

(Free Report)

Newmark Group, Inc is a publicly traded commercial real estate advisory firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services to real estate investors, occupiers and developers, including leasing advisory, property management, capital markets placement, loan servicing, valuation and advisory services. Newmark’s platform integrates local market expertise with national reach to support clients across diverse property types such as office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialty assets.

Operating across two principal segments—global corporate services and capital markets & property-level services—Newmark delivers tailored solutions encompassing tenant representation, landlord leasing, investment sales, debt and equity financing, and appraisal services.

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