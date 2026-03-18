Penn Capital Management Company LLC Reduces Stake in Amentum Holdings, Inc. $AMTM

Penn Capital Management Company LLC lowered its position in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 960,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,865 shares during the period. Amentum makes up approximately 1.8% of Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Amentum worth $23,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Amentum by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Amentum by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Amentum by 13.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amentum by 116.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Amentum by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Amentum Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:AMTM opened at $27.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.15, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.85. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $38.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amentum ( NYSE:AMTM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Amentum had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Amentum has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. Analysts expect that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

AMTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on Amentum from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amentum from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Amentum from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amentum from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Amentum from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amentum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.91.

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About Amentum

(Free Report)

Amentum is a government services provider specializing in mission-critical solutions for defense, federal civilian and commercial customers around the globe. The company delivers integrated services that span the full lifecycle of complex programs and facilities, including engineering, program and project management, logistics, operations, maintenance and environmental remediation.

Core offerings include infrastructure support, energy and facilities management, environmental solutions and nuclear services.

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