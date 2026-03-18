Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Invests $1.10 Million in iShares Long-Term National Muni Bond ETF $LMUB

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Long-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LMUB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.85% of iShares Long-Term National Muni Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Long-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Long-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,714,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Long-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares Long-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

LMUB opened at $50.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.42. iShares Long-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.93 and a 52-week high of $53.52.

About iShares Long-Term National Muni Bond ETF

The iShares Long-Term National Muni Bond ETF (LMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to track an index composed of investment-grade US municipal bonds with remaining maturities of 12 years or more. Securities are selected based on credit quality and duration LMUB was launched on Mar 17, 2025 and is issued by BlackRock.

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