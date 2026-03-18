Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Purchases New Position in Hingham Institution for Savings $HIFS

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,615 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned about 0.35% of Hingham Institution for Savings at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maren Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 4.6% during the second quarter. Maren Capital LLC now owns 200,131 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $49,702,000 after purchasing an additional 8,736 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,998 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,464,000 after buying an additional 9,493 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,780 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP raised its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 27,259 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,780,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 150.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 27,199 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 16,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of HIFS stock opened at $269.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $296.29 and a 200-day moving average of $288.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 12-month low of $209.71 and a 12-month high of $337.99. The company has a market capitalization of $587.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 16th. The savings and loans company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 7.16%.

Hingham Institution for Savings announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the savings and loans company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hingham Institution for Savings Profile

(Free Report)

Hingham Institution for Savings is a mutual savings bank headquartered in Hingham, Massachusetts. Founded in 1834, the bank combines the community-oriented focus of a mutual institution with the transparency and oversight associated with a publicly traded company under the NASDAQ ticker HIFS.

The institution’s core activities include deposit and lending services tailored to individuals and businesses. Deposit offerings encompass checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts, supported by online and mobile banking platforms.

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