Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF $CGGO Shares Acquired by LifeGoal Investments LLC

LifeGoal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,209 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF accounts for 9.6% of LifeGoal Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. LifeGoal Investments LLC owned 0.15% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $11,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CGGO. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 20,278,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,313 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 12,059,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,555,000 after buying an additional 71,961 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,018,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,511,000 after buying an additional 257,982 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,209,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,685,000 after buying an additional 2,068,733 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,113,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,741,000 after buying an additional 100,812 shares during the period.

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Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGGO opened at $35.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.93. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.96.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.3978 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 227.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

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