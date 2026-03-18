LifeGoal Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in VanEck Alternative Asset Manager ETF $GPZ

LifeGoal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Alternative Asset Manager ETF (NYSEARCA:GPZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 64,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,000. VanEck Alternative Asset Manager ETF comprises about 1.6% of LifeGoal Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. LifeGoal Investments LLC owned about 1.57% of VanEck Alternative Asset Manager ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPZ. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Alternative Asset Manager ETF in the third quarter worth $98,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Alternative Asset Manager ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Alternative Asset Manager ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Alternative Asset Manager ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Virtus Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Alternative Asset Manager ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $406,000.

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VanEck Alternative Asset Manager ETF Stock Up 3.0%

NYSEARCA GPZ opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. VanEck Alternative Asset Manager ETF has a one year low of $20.16 and a one year high of $30.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day moving average is $26.24.

VanEck Alternative Asset Manager ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Alternative Asset Manager ETF (GPZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US-listed companies involved in the alternative asset management industry, including private equity and BDCs. GPZ was launched on Apr 29, 2025 and is issued by VanEck.

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