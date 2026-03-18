Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Takes $11.13 Million Position in Ferrari N.V. $RACE

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,134,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 28.9% during the third quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 55,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,022,000 after purchasing an additional 12,485 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in Ferrari by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 215,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,419,000 after buying an additional 53,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ferrari by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,670,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,907,000 after buying an additional 1,039,234 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari during the 3rd quarter worth $6,391,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 3rd quarter worth $8,995,000.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RACE. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $563.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ferrari to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Ferrari to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $420.00 price target on Ferrari in a report on Monday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $475.61.

Ferrari Price Performance

RACE stock opened at $336.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $353.91 and a 200-day moving average of $395.35. The company has a market cap of $78.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Ferrari N.V. has a 12-month low of $328.00 and a 12-month high of $519.10.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $3.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $3.13. This represents a yield of 99.0%.

Trending Headlines about Ferrari

Here are the key news stories impacting Ferrari this week:

About Ferrari

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE) is an Italian luxury sports car manufacturer best known for designing, engineering and selling high-performance automobiles under the Ferrari marque. The company’s core business centers on the development and manufacture of premium sports cars and limited-series models, complemented by personalization and bespoke engineering services for high-net-worth clients. Ferrari also generates revenue from brand licensing, the sale of spare parts and accessories, aftersales services, and curated client experiences such as driving programs and factory visits.

Founded from the automotive activities of Enzo Ferrari, the first cars bearing the Ferrari name emerged in the late 1940s; the brand has since built a reputation for performance, craftsmanship and exclusivity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.