Caerus Investment Advisors LLC Invests $655,000 in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,104,244,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 446.9% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,006,524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,228,288,000 after purchasing an additional 14,714,177 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 106.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,523,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,920,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,021,284 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 693.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,279,457 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $900,833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,362,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the third quarter valued at $374,125,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Fox Advisors reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target (up from $152.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amphenol from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, US Capital Advisors set a $165.00 price objective on Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $75,885,432.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,863,955.89. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Trading Down 1.2%

APH stock opened at $135.10 on Wednesday. Amphenol Corporation has a one year low of $56.45 and a one year high of $167.04. The stock has a market cap of $166.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Further Reading

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