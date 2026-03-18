Prana Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 4,639 The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,639 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 102.2% in the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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TJX Companies Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $155.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $172.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.73. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.98 and a 1 year high of $162.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.36 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 57.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on TJX

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $4,828,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 479,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,145,910.20. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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