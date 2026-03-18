Oarsman Capital Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 54.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Walt Disney by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 291 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Headlines Impacting Walt Disney
Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Disney says its streaming business has passed breakeven and is now contributing operating income, and ESPN finalized a broad NFL partnership that reshapes distribution and revenue opportunity — evidence that the company’s restructuring and streaming turnaround are working. Disney’s Streaming Profit Turn and ESPN NFL Deal Reframe Investment Case
- Positive Sentiment: Dana Walden unveiled a consolidated Disney Entertainment leadership team that brings streaming, film, TV and games under coordinated oversight — a move investors may view as reducing fragmentation and improving creative/operational execution. Dana Walden Sets Leadership Team at Disney Entertainment
- Positive Sentiment: Disney highlighted advanced robotics/AI work with NVIDIA (the Olaf robot) — a PR/tech win that showcases IP monetization, park/experience differentiation and potential merchandising and experiential revenue. Tech partnerships strengthen Disney’s content-to-experience moat. Nvidia and Disney Bring ‘Olaf’ to Life at GTC 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Leadership continuity at the top: Josh D’Amaro formally takes over as CEO — his parks/experiences background aligns with Disney’s heavy capex plan for parks and could reassure investors focused on cash generation. Josh D’Amaro Takes Over for Bob Iger as CEO
- Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts point out DIS trades at a historically low multiple — this could be an opportunity if fundamentals keep improving, but also a value?trap if macro/creative risks persist. Investors are weighing valuation against execution risk. Disney Stock Trading at Historically Low Multiple
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary notes the CEO transition is a focal point for investors — leadership changes can create short?term volatility but also opportunity if new strategy sticks. How to Play 3 Major CEO Transitions in Early 2026
- Negative Sentiment: Reports of internal friction: a New York Post piece says longtime entertainment chief Alan Bergman is “miserable” reporting to Dana Walden — such high?profile internal tension can spook investors worried about talent attrition and culture disruption. Top Disney exec ‘miserable’ over reporting to No. 2 Dana Walden
- Negative Sentiment: Analyses criticizing Iger’s second stint and highlighting past disappointment can weigh on sentiment as investors reassess management track record during transition. Disney’s Iger Is About to Step Down. How the Stock Can Rediscover Its Magic.
- Negative Sentiment: Legal/reputation noise: a former games executive filed suit alleging investigative reporting and other disputes — legal distractions can be a headwind if they escalate. Disney chief behind Star Wars games drops explosive suit
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DIS
Walt Disney Stock Performance
Shares of DIS opened at $100.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $177.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.03. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $124.69.
Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Walt Disney Profile
The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi?national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family?oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.
On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.
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