Oarsman Capital Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 54.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Walt Disney by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 291 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Walt Disney from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.80.

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Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $100.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $177.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.03. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi?national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family?oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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