BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 18,249 Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 126.6% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 315.2% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 74.3% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Datadog Price Performance

DDOG stock opened at $128.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 415.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.63 and a 1 year high of $201.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $953.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.53 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.14%.Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.080-2.160 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.510 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DDOG. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Thirty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on DDOG

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 68,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $7,618,637.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 704,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,910,913.34. This trade represents a 8.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 22,330 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total transaction of $2,806,434.40. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 238,384 shares in the company, valued at $29,960,101.12. This trade represents a 8.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 377,669 shares of company stock valued at $46,871,772. 6.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Datadog

(Free Report)

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog’s platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company’s product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

See Also

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