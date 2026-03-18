Yajing Chen Sells 1,703 Shares of Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Stock

Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) CFO Yajing Chen sold 1,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $31,726.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 19,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,581.37. This represents a 7.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Zai Lab Stock Performance

ZLAB stock opened at $19.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 0.85. Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $15.96 and a 1 year high of $44.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.87.

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Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.67 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 22.81% and a negative net margin of 38.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zai Lab

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zai Lab stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

ZLAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $55.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zai Lab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ZLAB

About Zai Lab

(Get Free Report)

Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ: ZLAB) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative therapies. Headquartered in Shanghai, China, Zai Lab operates R&D centers in Asia and the United States and maintains commercial offices across Greater China, North America, Europe and Australia. The company’s end-to-end platform encompasses discovery biology, translational development, clinical research and global supply chain management.

The company’s marketed portfolio is anchored by Brukinsa (zanubrutinib), a next-generation Bruton’s tyrosine kinase inhibitor approved for several B-cell malignancies.

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