Yajing Chen Sells 1,703 Shares of Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Stock

Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) CFO Yajing Chen sold 1,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $31,726.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 19,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,581.37. This represents a 7.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Zai Lab Stock Performance
ZLAB stock opened at $19.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 0.85. Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $15.96 and a 1 year high of $44.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.87.
Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.67 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 22.81% and a negative net margin of 38.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zai Lab
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ZLAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $55.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zai Lab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.17.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ZLAB
About Zai Lab
Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ: ZLAB) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative therapies. Headquartered in Shanghai, China, Zai Lab operates R&D centers in Asia and the United States and maintains commercial offices across Greater China, North America, Europe and Australia. The company’s end-to-end platform encompasses discovery biology, translational development, clinical research and global supply chain management.
The company’s marketed portfolio is anchored by Brukinsa (zanubrutinib), a next-generation Bruton’s tyrosine kinase inhibitor approved for several B-cell malignancies.
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