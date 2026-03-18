Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 10,158 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,158 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SGOV. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10,406.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,874,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,223,000 after purchasing an additional 22,656,682 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,561,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,424,000 after purchasing an additional 328,511 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,056,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,796,000 after purchasing an additional 884,640 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,620,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,859,000 after buying an additional 209,640 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,599,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,816,000 after buying an additional 229,918 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.54 on Wednesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.27 and a 12 month high of $100.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.51.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

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