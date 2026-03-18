Brokerages Set Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Price Target at $12.03

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.0325.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCRN. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $16.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Citizens Jmp set a $11.00 target price on Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Benchmark raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $10.00 price target on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th.

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Cross Country Healthcare Price Performance

NASDAQ CCRN opened at $9.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.50. Cross Country Healthcare has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $15.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.42.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $236.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.30 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 9.00%.Cross Country Healthcare has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.060–0.040 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cross Country Healthcare

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCRN. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $454,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 289.2% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 85,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 63,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, is a leading provider of healthcare workforce solutions in the United States. The company specializes in the recruitment, placement and management of nursing and allied health professionals on both a travel and permanent basis. Through its integrated platform, Cross Country Healthcare serves hospitals, health systems, and long-term care facilities by matching qualified clinical talent with patient care needs across diverse care settings.

The company’s core service offerings include travel nurse and allied health staffing, per diem staffing, permanent placement services, and managed services programs.

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