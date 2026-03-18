Danske Bank A S Makes New Investment in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 358,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,076,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 490,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Amgen by 435.8% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Stance Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 28.4% during the third quarter. Stance Capital LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.4% in the third quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 6.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amgen reported stronger-than-expected results and raised FY guidance, supporting fundamentals and cash flow — a key reason some investors remain constructive. MarketBeat Earnings & Guidance

Amgen reported stronger-than-expected results and raised FY guidance, supporting fundamentals and cash flow — a key reason some investors remain constructive. Positive Sentiment: Analysts lifted Amgen’s fair-value estimate on growing confidence in execution and the MariTide obesity program, which boosts upside expectations if clinical/exclusivity risks are managed. Yahoo: Narrative Shifting

Analysts lifted Amgen’s fair-value estimate on growing confidence in execution and the MariTide obesity program, which boosts upside expectations if clinical/exclusivity risks are managed. Positive Sentiment: Large investor interest: Ken Fisher’s firm increased its Amgen stake, a vote of confidence from a prominent institutional investor. Yahoo: Ken Fisher Doubles Position

Large investor interest: Ken Fisher’s firm increased its Amgen stake, a vote of confidence from a prominent institutional investor. Neutral Sentiment: Amgen is being watched by retail and professional traders (trending coverage), which can amplify moves but doesn’t by itself change fundamentals. Zacks: Trending Stock

Amgen is being watched by retail and professional traders (trending coverage), which can amplify moves but doesn’t by itself change fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest data in recent feeds appears inconsistent/zeroed out and is not signaling a clear squeeze or covering dynamic at this time.

Reported short-interest data in recent feeds appears inconsistent/zeroed out and is not signaling a clear squeeze or covering dynamic at this time. Neutral Sentiment: Amgen’s shares were reported to outperform many peers on a relative-basis despite the intraday decline, indicating sector/stock-specific flows rather than a company-specific collapse. MarketWatch: Outperforms Peers

Amgen’s shares were reported to outperform many peers on a relative-basis despite the intraday decline, indicating sector/stock-specific flows rather than a company-specific collapse. Negative Sentiment: Amgen (with peers) is reportedly joining a drug-discount initiative (TrumpRx), which could pressure pricing and margins for certain products if discounts are material. Benzinga: TrumpRx Participation

Amgen (with peers) is reportedly joining a drug-discount initiative (TrumpRx), which could pressure pricing and margins for certain products if discounts are material. Negative Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and MariTide optimism are tempered by exclusivity and long-term earnings debate — unresolved regulatory/IP questions could cap upside until clearer trial and exclusivity outcomes arrive. Yahoo: Exclusivity Concerns

Amgen Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $361.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $261.43 and a 1 year high of $391.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.46 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 148.37%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.31 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $2.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $10.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $403.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Amgen from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Amgen

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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