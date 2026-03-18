Danske Bank A S Invests $316.81 Million in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,736,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,814,000. Palantir Technologies makes up 0.8% of Danske Bank A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 327,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $43,738,207.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,162.24. This represents a 99.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $2,331,809.36. Following the sale, the insider owned 392,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,467,716.40. This represents a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,045,279 shares of company stock valued at $140,539,043. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Palantir Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. William Blair raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.05.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR opened at $155.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $370.90 billion, a PE ratio of 246.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.84. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.12 and a 1 year high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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