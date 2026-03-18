Danske Bank A S Invests $87.72 Million in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 477,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,718,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,074,000. Stance Capital LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stance Capital LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 389.1% in the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $353,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total value of $1,500,135.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 42,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,805,805.52. The trade was a 13.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 6,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.95, for a total value of $1,546,175.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 75,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,042,278.75. This represents a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 114,284 shares of company stock valued at $25,531,935 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $194.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.96. The stock has a market cap of $177.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.95 and a 12 month high of $231.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 30.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. KeyCorp downgraded Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

See Also

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