NatWest Group plc (NWG) to Issue Dividend of $0.62 on May 5th

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.621 per share on Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 743.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th.

NatWest Group has raised its dividend by an average of 0.6%annually over the last three years. NatWest Group has a payout ratio of 69.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NatWest Group to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.1%.

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NatWest Group Stock Performance

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $19.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NatWest Group

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 18.59%.The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NatWest Group will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,912,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,964,000 after buying an additional 1,677,879 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,531,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,764,000 after buying an additional 156,832 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in NatWest Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 13,399,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,498,000 after acquiring an additional 494,472 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in NatWest Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,061,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,044 shares during the period. Finally, L1 Capital Pty Ltd bought a new stake in NatWest Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,913,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About NatWest Group

(Get Free Report)

NatWest Group plc is a major UK-based banking and financial services group headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland. The company traces its roots to the Royal Bank of Scotland, founded in 1727, and adopted the NatWest Group name in 2020 as part of a strategic refocus on its NatWest brand. NatWest Group is listed on the London Stock Exchange and also has American depositary shares trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol NWG.

The group provides a broad range of banking services across retail, private, commercial, corporate and institutional segments.

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