iShares Nasdaq-100 ex Top 30 ETF (QNXT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on March 20th

iShares Nasdaq-100 ex Top 30 ETF (NASDAQ:QNXT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 16th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Friday, March 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.

iShares Nasdaq-100 ex Top 30 ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of QNXT stock opened at $27.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 million, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.47. iShares Nasdaq-100 ex Top 30 ETF has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.63.

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iShares Nasdaq-100 ex Top 30 ETF Company Profile

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The iShares Nasdaq-100 ex Top 30 ETF (QNXT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq-100 ex Top 30 index. The fund seeks to follow an index of the 31st to 100th largest Nasdaq-100 Index companies by market-cap. The funds holdings are weighted by market-cap QNXT was launched on Oct 23, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

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