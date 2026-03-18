Danske Bank A S Acquires New Shares in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,645,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,853,000. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.6% of Danske Bank A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 36,093 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $5,858,976.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,680,576.02. This trade represents a 50.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total value of $2,056,296.37. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,158.09. This trade represents a 50.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 348,618 shares of company stock valued at $55,462,643. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.33.

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Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $151.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.37. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $137.62 and a 1 year high of $174.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.89.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were given a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.67%.

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Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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