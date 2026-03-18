Brandon Lombardi Sells 247 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) insider Brandon Lombardi sold 247 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $19,606.86. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,297.88. This trade represents a 2.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $81.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.46 and its 200 day moving average is $89.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

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Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 5.95%.Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.280-5.440 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.660-1.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SFM. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $108.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

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Trending Headlines about Sprouts Farmers Market

Here are the key news stories impacting Sprouts Farmers Market this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company fundamentals: Sprouts beat Q4 EPS expectations and issued FY?2026 guidance of $5.28–$5.44 and Q1 guidance of $1.66–$1.70, supporting revenue and profit outlooks. MarketBeat: SFM profile & earnings

Company fundamentals: Sprouts beat Q4 EPS expectations and issued FY?2026 guidance of $5.28–$5.44 and Q1 guidance of $1.66–$1.70, supporting revenue and profit outlooks. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst mix: several firms have adjusted targets (some cuts from UBS/Barclays/RBC) but consensus remains a “Moderate Buy” with a ~ $101.75 target, reflecting mixed near?term views. MarketBeat analyst summary

Analyst mix: several firms have adjusted targets (some cuts from UBS/Barclays/RBC) but consensus remains a “Moderate Buy” with a ~ $101.75 target, reflecting mixed near?term views. Negative Sentiment: CEO sale: CEO Jack Sinclair sold 1,052 shares at ~$79.38 (?$83.5k). Insider sales by the CEO often draw investor attention and can pressure sentiment. CEO SEC Filing

CEO sale: CEO Jack Sinclair sold 1,052 shares at ~$79.38 (?$83.5k). Insider sales by the CEO often draw investor attention and can pressure sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Other senior executive sales: COO, CTO, SVP and multiple VPs/directors sold small positions the same day (total disclosed ~2,996 shares, ?$238k at $79.38). The coordinated timing and breadth of trims increase near?term downside risk from sentiment. Example SEC Filing

Other senior executive sales: COO, CTO, SVP and multiple VPs/directors sold small positions the same day (total disclosed ~2,996 shares, ?$238k at $79.38). The coordinated timing and breadth of trims increase near?term downside risk from sentiment. Negative Sentiment: CTO-specific report: James Bahrenburg sold 136 shares (~$10.8k) and still holds a sizable stake; sale disclosed via InsiderTrades. InsiderTrades alert

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,309.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

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Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts’ product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

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