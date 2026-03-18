Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO Shares Bought by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Fair Isaac makes up about 1.7% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Silvant Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Fair Isaac worth $50,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 280.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 19 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of FICO opened at $1,198.47 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 1 year low of $1,068.67 and a 1 year high of $2,217.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,419.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,584.44. The company has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.28.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.25. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.89% and a negative return on equity of 40.98%. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.79 EPS. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on FICO. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,070.00 to $1,777.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America started coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,972.31.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FICO

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In related news, Director Eva Manolis sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,227.63, for a total transaction of $638,367.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,304.72. This represents a 60.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 358 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.00, for a total value of $486,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,237,440. This trade represents a 3.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO’s product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

See Also

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