MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI Shares Purchased by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre accounts for approximately 0.9% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $25,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at $559,000. Weitz Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth $8,647,000. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 11,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,886,000 after buying an additional 6,429 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 86,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,610,000 after buying an additional 10,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,414,000 after acquiring an additional 7,570 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,728.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,978.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,104.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $87.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.48. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,631.18 and a 12 month high of $2,645.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $11.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.66 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 33.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,750.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Dbs Bank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,800.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,725.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on MELI

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

Further Reading

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