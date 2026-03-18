DNOW Inc. $DNOW Shares Bought by Penn Capital Management Company LLC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its holdings in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,196,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,560 shares during the quarter. DNOW accounts for 1.4% of Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned 1.14% of DNOW worth $18,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DNOW. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DNOW by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in DNOW by 2,101.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in DNOW during the third quarter worth about $44,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of DNOW during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DNOW by 14.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DNOW shares. KeyCorp set a $19.00 price objective on shares of DNOW in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of DNOW from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research lowered DNOW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut DNOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on DNOW from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DNOW presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Trending Headlines about DNOW

Here are the key news stories impacting DNOW this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Media comparison highlights DNOW vs. peers — 247WallSt contrasts DNOW with Fastenal, underscoring a sharp difference in recent results and arguing Fastenal is the stronger distributor pick, which frames DNOW as the weaker choice for capital allocation. FAST vs DNOW

Media comparison highlights DNOW vs. peers — 247WallSt contrasts DNOW with Fastenal, underscoring a sharp difference in recent results and arguing Fastenal is the stronger distributor pick, which frames DNOW as the weaker choice for capital allocation. Neutral Sentiment: Investment write?up compares DNOW with other industrial names (Middleby), offering analysis rather than new company?specific catalysts — useful for investors evaluating relative valuation but not an immediate company catalyst. Analyzing MIDD and DNOW

Investment write?up compares DNOW with other industrial names (Middleby), offering analysis rather than new company?specific catalysts — useful for investors evaluating relative valuation but not an immediate company catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Rosen Law Firm is investigating potential securities claims against DNOW, alleging materially misleading disclosures — added litigation risk that can pressure the stock and increase legal overhang. Rosen Law Firm Notice

Rosen Law Firm is investigating potential securities claims against DNOW, alleging materially misleading disclosures — added litigation risk that can pressure the stock and increase legal overhang. Negative Sentiment: Business Wire report: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues an investigation into DNOW on behalf of investors — another firm soliciting plaintiffs increases the perception of mounting legal exposure. Howard G. Smith Notice

Business Wire report: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues an investigation into DNOW on behalf of investors — another firm soliciting plaintiffs increases the perception of mounting legal exposure. Negative Sentiment: Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz also announced an investigation tied to DNOW’s Feb. 20 earnings release — adds to cumulative legal headlines that can deter investors until clarity emerges. Frank R. Cruz Notice

Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz also announced an investigation tied to DNOW’s Feb. 20 earnings release — adds to cumulative legal headlines that can deter investors until clarity emerges. Negative Sentiment: Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP and other firms (TMCNet postings, Caledonian Record) are soliciting DNOW investors — the volume of notices increases headline risk and may sustain downside pressure until investigations resolve. Glancy Notice

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP and other firms (TMCNet postings, Caledonian Record) are soliciting DNOW investors — the volume of notices increases headline risk and may sustain downside pressure until investigations resolve. Negative Sentiment: Additional local and national law firm notices continue to circulate (multiple press releases), reinforcing investor concern about disclosure practices tied to the Feb. 20 results. Caledonian Record

DNOW Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE DNOW opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.21. DNOW Inc. has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $17.48.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $959.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.50 million. DNOW had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DNOW Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNOW Profile

(Free Report)

DistributionNOW (NYSE: DNOW) is a global distributor of energy and industrial products, serving a broad range of end-markets including oil and gas, petrochemical, power generation, and industrial manufacturing. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company provides solutions across the life cycle of energy and industrial assets, with an emphasis on safety, reliability and operational efficiency.

The company’s core product portfolio includes piping systems and related components (such as valves, fittings, flanges and gaskets), instrumentation, electrical and automation equipment, fasteners, industrial safety supplies, chemicals and composite products.

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