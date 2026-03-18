International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on April 10th

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, April 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th.

International Flavors & Fragrances has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years. International Flavors & Fragrances has a payout ratio of 35.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances to earn $4.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.3%.

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International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of IFF stock opened at $71.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.63 and a 200-day moving average of $68.24. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $59.14 and a 52-week high of $84.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.42.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.05). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

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International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) is a global leader in the creation and production of flavors, fragrances, cosmetic actives and nutritional lipids. The company develops taste and scent solutions for a wide array of end markets including food and beverage, personal care, household goods and pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio spans natural and nature-identical flavors, fine fragrances, functional ingredients for skin and hair care, and specialty oils that enhance nutritional value and sensory appeal.

IFF’s research and development network comprises innovation centers in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, where multidisciplinary teams collaborate on aroma chemistry, sensory science and biotechnology.

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