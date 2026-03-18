Faithward Advisors LLC Invests $4.55 Million in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Faithward Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 30,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vertiv by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,833,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,858,352,000 after buying an additional 826,281 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,459,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,173,000 after buying an additional 189,484 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,931,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,634 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth $538,132,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv in the second quarter worth $459,284,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on VRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Vertiv from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Vertiv from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Vertiv from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertiv news, Director Edward L. Monser sold 77,294 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.49, for a total value of $18,974,904.06. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,585. The trade was a 82.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total value of $9,849,960.89. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,371,750. This trade represents a 60.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 489,761 shares of company stock worth $123,356,815. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $268.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $102.67 billion, a PE ratio of 78.69, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.88 and its 200 day moving average is $182.88. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $276.78.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.33%.

Trending Headlines about Vertiv

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Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

See Also

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