Faithward Advisors LLC Invests $4.55 Million in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Faithward Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 30,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vertiv by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,833,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,858,352,000 after buying an additional 826,281 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,459,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,173,000 after buying an additional 189,484 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,931,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,634 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth $538,132,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv in the second quarter worth $459,284,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently commented on VRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Vertiv from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Vertiv from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Vertiv from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.28.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Vertiv news, Director Edward L. Monser sold 77,294 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.49, for a total value of $18,974,904.06. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,585. The trade was a 82.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total value of $9,849,960.89. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,371,750. This trade represents a 60.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 489,761 shares of company stock worth $123,356,815. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Vertiv Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $268.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $102.67 billion, a PE ratio of 78.69, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.88 and its 200 day moving average is $182.88. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $276.78.
Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Vertiv Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.33%.
Trending Headlines about Vertiv
Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Expanded collaboration with NVIDIA to supply simulation?ready, modular power & cooling infrastructure for NVIDIA’s Vera Rubin DSX and Omniverse DSX AI factory reference designs — this deepens Vertiv’s role in AI data?center buildouts and reduces deployment risk for customers, supporting revenue visibility. Vertiv NVIDIA Tie Up Links AI Factory Buildouts To Valuation Debate
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators highlight Vertiv as a core “pick?and?shovel” supplier to AI and data?center expansion — noting a large backlog (~$15B cited in coverage), strong 2026 sales guidance and expanding margins that underpin medium?term earnings growth. Vertiv: Remains A Fantastic Pick And Shovel AI Play
- Positive Sentiment: Momentum trade: coverage notes the stock’s strong YTD performance and continued upside from momentum traders and some Wall Street strategists, which can amplify rallies as institutional interest grows. Vertiv Stock Just Spiked Higher. Wall Street Pros Say It’s Not Done
- Positive Sentiment: Industry outlook: sector pieces list Vertiv among IT?services/infrastructure names benefiting from digitization and higher IT spending, which supports secular demand for cooling and power solutions. 3 IT Services Stocks to Buy Right Now From a Prospering Industry
- Neutral Sentiment: Corporate/operational update: regional hires in New Zealand strengthen local leadership but are unlikely to move the stock materially. Vertiv Bolsters NZ Leadership With Key Auckland Hires
- Neutral Sentiment: Market recaps note recent outperformance versus the broader market, reflecting the factors above rather than new company?specific news. Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation/analyst pushback: after a large rally some analysts have downgraded to “Hold,” saying shares are nearer fair value — a high PE and the stock’s rapid run can limit near?term upside and increase sensitivity to execution misses. Vertiv: An Upcoming S and P 500 Member, Shares Near Fair Value (Downgrade)
Vertiv Company Profile
Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.
The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.
See Also
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