Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 7,248 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,248 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.4% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.3% in the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $671.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $738.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $700.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $688.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $679.83.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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