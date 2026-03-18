SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Smc Corporation (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 269,745 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 303,002 shares.The stock last traded at $20.93 and had previously closed at $20.6425.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of SMC from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

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SMC Trading Up 0.2%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.44. The stock has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.93.

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.25 billion. SMC had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 19.41%. Equities analysts forecast that Smc Corporation will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

SMC Company Profile

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SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment. It also provides flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, static neutralization equipment, and industrial device communication equipment/wireless system.

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