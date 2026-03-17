LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Plans $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.

LXP Industrial Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. LXP Industrial Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 800.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect LXP Industrial Trust to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.7%.

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LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

NYSE LXP opened at $47.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. LXP Industrial Trust has a twelve month low of $34.25 and a twelve month high of $52.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.06). LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 32.27%.The company had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. LXP Industrial Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.220-3.370 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 101.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 82.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LXP Industrial Trust

(Get Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of industrial properties across North America. The company’s portfolio consists of warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities designed to support supply-chain and logistics operations. By focusing on long-term leasing arrangements, LXP Industrial Trust aims to provide stable income streams while delivering value to tenants through modern, well-positioned industrial space.

The firm’s primary business activities include sourcing and under-writing new property investments, overseeing development and redevelopment projects, and implementing asset-management strategies to enhance the performance of its holdings.

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