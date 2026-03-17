Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.14 Billion Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,897,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,160,792 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 11.25% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $1,144,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 16,549,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,664,000 after buying an additional 572,083 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,290,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,679,000 after buying an additional 134,923 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,947,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,857,000 after acquiring an additional 300,396 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 3,410,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,843,000 after acquiring an additional 31,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 3,239,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,238,000 after acquiring an additional 40,338 shares in the last quarter.

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Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of BATS DFIC opened at $35.84 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $39.20. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.46.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps. DFIC was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

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