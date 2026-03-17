DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DTF opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.40. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $11.60.

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About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

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DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund (NYSE:DTF) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with tax-exempt current income and return of capital on a specified termination date in 2028. The fund pursues its investment objective primarily by investing in a diversified portfolio of municipal securities issued by state and local governmental entities across the United States. Its portfolio typically focuses on investment-grade obligations, though it may allocate assets across different maturities to manage income generation and portfolio duration.

The fund is structured to liquidate its holdings and return net assets to shareholders upon reaching its scheduled termination date in August 2028.

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