Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Sells 28,602 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,602 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 1.5% of Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $1,127,144,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $847,665,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 243.5% during the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,328,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777,339 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,264,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,005 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,308,000.

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Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $30.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.38 and a 200-day moving average of $28.37. The company has a market cap of $81.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $31.95.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

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